

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production rose in June, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in June.



Manufacturing output accelerated 1.3 percent monthly in June and electricity gained 1.4 percent.



Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying declined 0.6 percent



On a yearly basis, industrial production surged a working-day adjusted 12.5 percent in June.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production increased 3.1 percent monthly in June and grew 11.6 percent from a year ago.



