

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production rose as initially estimated in June, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 18.6 percent yearly in June, after a 39.9 percent growth in May, as estimated.



The industrial production volume increased 22.0 percent yearly in June.



The manufacture of electrical equipment increased at the highest rate, while the manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products grew at a softer pace, the agency said.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production declined 0.3 percent in June, after a 3.3 percent rise in the previous month, as initially estimated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de