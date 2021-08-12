

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area industrial production data for June. Economists expect industrial output to fall 0.2 percent on month, following a 1 percent drop in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it was steady against the yen, it climbed against the rest of major rivals



The euro was worth 129.65 against the yen, 1.0826 against the franc, 0.8471 against the pound and 1.1747 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

