AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2021 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE DEALING DATE: 11/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.5242 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2091801 CODE: PR1Z ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1Z Sequence No.: 119832 EQS News ID: 1226062 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 12, 2021 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)