AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2021 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 11/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 65.0444 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 69869 CODE: ESDU ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDU Sequence No.: 119836 EQS News ID: 1226066 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 12, 2021 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)