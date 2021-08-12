DJ AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME USA (PR1U) AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2021 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA DEALING DATE: 11/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.3831 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4139777 CODE: PR1U ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974858 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1U Sequence No.: 119835 EQS News ID: 1226065 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 12, 2021 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)