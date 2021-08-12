DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR (USRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2021 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 11/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 84.0316 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41890099 CODE: USRI ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI Sequence No.: 119829 EQS News ID: 1226059 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 12, 2021 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)