DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (TPHU) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2021 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD DEALING DATE: 11/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 78.3348 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 211572 CODE: TPHU ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU Sequence No.: 119807 EQS News ID: 1226037 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 12, 2021 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)