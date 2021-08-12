DJ AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF (PR1S) AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF DEALING DATE: 11/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.8064 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 213702 CODE: PR1S ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975319 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1S Sequence No.: 119847 EQS News ID: 1226095 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

