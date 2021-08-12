Concordia Maritime: Interim report, 1 January-30 June 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Continued weak market

Total income

Q2: SEK 208.4 (300.7) million

HY1: SEK 388.0 (649.4) million

Q2: SEK -16.7 (114.1) million

HY1: SEK -62.4 (237.3) million

Q2: SEK -88.4 (28.3) million

HY1: SEK -208.6 (57.3) million

Q2: SEK -1.88 (0.59)

HY1: SEK -4.42 (1.20)

Events in the second quarter

New waivers received from lending banks

Two scheduled drydockings completed

Events after the end of the quarter

The Board of Directors has invited to an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 12 August 2021 as per separate notice for approval of the time charter and the guarantee contract under the Term Sheet with the lending banks.

Key figures Jan-Jun 2021

Total income, SEK million: 388.0 (649.4)

EBITDA, SEK million: -62.4 (237.3)

EBITDA, USD million: -7.4 (24.5)

Operating result, SEK million: -176.1 (106.6)

Result before tax, SEK million: -208.6 (57.3)

Result after tax, SEK million: -211.1 (57.3)

Equity ratio, %: 24 (31)

Return on equity, %: neg (0)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 139.5 (527.8)

Result per share after tax, SEK: -4.42 (1.20)

Equity per share, SEK: 14.67 (22.57)

Lost-time injuries: 2 (1)

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel: +46 31 85 50 03

Mob: +46 704 85 50 03

Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Martin Nerfeldt

CFO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel: +45 88 938 661

Mob: +46 704 85 50 07

Email: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

