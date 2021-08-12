Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-News: Big, Big Deal!? “Im Gespräch mit Industriegiganten”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883329 ISIN: SE0000102824 Ticker-Symbol: NCNB 
Berlin
12.08.21
14:13 Uhr
0,680 Euro
-0,002
-0,29 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.08.2021 | 12:52
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Concordia Maritime: Interim report, 1 January-30 June 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Continued weak market

  • Total income
    Q2: SEK 208.4 (300.7) million
    HY1: SEK 388.0 (649.4) million
  • EBITDA
    Q2: SEK -16.7 (114.1) million
    HY1: SEK -62.4 (237.3) million
  • Result before tax
    Q2: SEK -88.4 (28.3) million
    HY1: SEK -208.6 (57.3) million
  • Result per share after tax
    Q2: SEK -1.88 (0.59)
    HY1: SEK -4.42 (1.20)

Events in the second quarter

  • New waivers received from lending banks
  • Two scheduled drydockings completed

Events after the end of the quarter

  • The Board of Directors has invited to an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 12 August 2021 as per separate notice for approval of the time charter and the guarantee contract under the Term Sheet with the lending banks.

Key figures Jan-Jun 2021

  • Total income, SEK million: 388.0 (649.4)
  • EBITDA, SEK million: -62.4 (237.3)
  • EBITDA, USD million: -7.4 (24.5)
  • Operating result, SEK million: -176.1 (106.6)
  • Result before tax, SEK million: -208.6 (57.3)
  • Result after tax, SEK million: -211.1 (57.3)
  • Equity ratio, %: 24 (31)
  • Return on equity, %: neg (0)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 139.5 (527.8)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK: -4.42 (1.20)
  • Equity per share, SEK: 14.67 (22.57)
  • Lost-time injuries: 2 (1)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was provided by the contact person below for publication on 12 August 2021 at 12.30 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +46 31 85 50 03
Mob: +46 704 85 50 03
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: +46 704 85 50 07
Email: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/interim-report--1-january-30-june-2021,c3395435

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3395435/1453298.pdf

Concordia Maritime AB Interim report, 1 January'"30 June 2021

CONCORDIA MARITIME-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.