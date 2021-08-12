NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Darren Yaw, founder of Asian bubble brand MeriTea will enter the bubble tea market in the United States this month with the help of his wife, Mei Hui. Darren Yaw's wife spearheading this expansion was revealed in the company's latest news announcement. The MeriTea brand will be launched with one store in New York, with more to follow in 2021's fourth quarter.

Darren Yaw's wife and MeriTea US CEO also revealed that the MeriTea bubble tea brand collaborates with GCG Asia, a food and beverage company. GCG Asia is one of South East Asia's leading OEM beverage manufacturers, with manufacturing facilities in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. "We are proud to venture into this new segment in the beverage sector, and I am excited to see the outcome of this new expansion," said Darren Yaw's wife, Mei Hui, MeriTea US CEO.

MeriTea was founded in 2017 in Malaysia by Darren Yaw's wife and himself, with a single product of bubble tea. "We are encouraged by the ongoing demand for MeriTea, which demonstrates our product's multicultural, international appeal," said Darren Yaw's wife, Mei Hui, MeriTea US CEO.

"In particular, younger demographic groups are enthusiastically embracing bubble tea as their beverage of choice. MeriTea offers a compelling franchise investment opportunity as a leading brand in this fast-growing category with a simple operating model. As we continue to expand our footprint in key markets around the world, we welcome new franchisees," said Darren Yaw's wife, Mei Hui, MeriTea US CEO.

Darren Yaw's wife Mei Hui and himself will invest approximately USD10 million to establish MeriTea and its first US outlet. The company intends to cross-market and sell health and wellness products from its Meriwell parent brand with MeriTea in its stores and provide flavours and ingredients that will appeal to a bubble tea customer looking for something unique. Through real-world distribution, it will provide an immersive experience.

"Our marketing and positioning are in line with the needs of the younger generation. As a result, when we create bubble tea products, we must consider their requirements. They want both fun and delicious flavours at the same time," explained Darren Yaw's wife and MeriTea US CEO Mei Hui. According to some forecasts, the bubble tea market will grow at a CAGR of 10% to 20%, amounting to a total of USD 854.65 million. The North American region will account for the largest market share, accounting for 43% of the market's growth.

Although bubble tea began as a simple drink, it has since evolved into a symbol for North Americans and a way to support various causes. Darren Yaw's wife, Meihui, CEO of MeriTea US, said of the beverage's growth, "When I think about food culture, it's something more to embrace and be proud of."

MeriTea will expand its bubble tea offerings in 2021, in addition to expanding its worldwide market presence, continuing the company's well-known product innovation, according to Darren Yaw's wife. In December, the company will launch a Heart Shaped Jelly Series of bubble tea flavours, which will include Goji Berry Honey Tea, Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea, and Strawberry Kiwi Smoothie, as mentioned by Darren Yaw's wife and MeriTea US CEO Mei Hui.

As stated by Darren Yaw's wife, MeriTea's signature bubble tea is a premium milk tea infused with pearls (delicious chewy pearl-shaped tapioca), flavoured with fruit and other toppings, and served over ice. MeriTea's best-selling flavours, which Darren Yaw's wife explained include Pearl Milk Tea and Brown Sugar Milk Tea. The company constantly introduces new seasonal products like Mango Milk Foam Slush and Crème Brulee.

MeriTea uses only the highest-quality, premium tea sourced from the finest tea estates in the Malaysia region, serving freshly-brewed, customised bubble tea in 500 combinations and providing customers with a new bubble tea experience with each visit. According to Darren Yaw's wife, the company's commitment to quality serves as the foundation of its promise to customers, resulting in repeat business.

MeriTea is an Asian bubble tea brand currently in 6 countries and 12 cities in Asia serving high quality premium ingredients based on healthy, Asian flavours.

