Canlan Sports now offers customers a robust online booking portal for renting its ice, turf, and court surfaces, powered by CatchCorner

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - CANLAN SPORTS (TSX: ICE), leading sports and recreation company announced today, a new strategic relationship with CatchCorner, a Toronto-based sports technology company, to implement its sophisticated software helping modernize the recreational sports and fitness industry. Through its collaboration, Canlan Sports will fuel growth, leadership, and innovation with the new platform. With 18 sports complexes and more than 80 sport surfaces across Canada and United States, this enhanced platform allows customers to easily book ice surfaces, soccer fields, basketball and volleyball courts, and other recreational activity spaces with a few simple clicks.

This relationship will play a major part in Canlan Sports' continued emphasis on creating the most innovative and extraordinary sports experiences for their sports communities. Moreover, Canlan Sports' customers can take advantage of the numerous enhanced features that come with the new online booking portal. Features include payment splitting, advanced availability alert notifications, smart contract signing capability, Apple Pay and Google Pay, to name only a few. In addition to the online booking, Canlan's surface availability can also be found directly on CatchCorner's mobile app, which displays an aggregate view of availability in a given region. The synergy between both user experiences, allows Canlan's customers to access a top-quality booking experience on all devices, and expands Canlan's potential customer base.





"We are excited about this new working relationship reflecting another move forward in our path towards digital transformation, gamification and enhanced customer experience. Our collaboration is founded on our mutual belief that sports changes lives for the better. There is no better platform that enables instant bookings of sports and recreational surface rentals and inspires people to join our thriving sports communities," said Joey St-Aubin, President and CEO of Canlan Sports.

"As one of the largest owners and operators of recreational ice and sport facilities in North America, Canlan Sports is a market leader in the industry. For that reason, CatchCorner is enthusiastic to work with Canlan Sports, as it further transitions to a modern online experience," said Maya Azouri, COO of CatchCorner.

About Canlan Sports:

Canlan Sports is the leading owner, operator, and investor in the multi-sport recreation sector, committed to creating sports communities that change lives for the better. Canlan Sports is the largest private sector owner and operator of 18 sports complexes across Canada and the United States, with several strategic partnerships and collaborative relationships offering a wide array of ice, court, turf and digital experiences.

Our Vision:

Creating the most innovative and extraordinary experiences for our sports communities.

CatchCorner is a hub-oriented application for booking sport and activity related venues and programs. For more information, please visit www.catchcorner.com or check out the app on the App Store and Google Play.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol, ICE.

To learn more, visit us at CanlanSports.com.

Media Contact:

Costa Kladianos

VP, Technology + Innovation

Canlan Sports

ckladianos@canlansports.com

