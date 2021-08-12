Medical Supplies Market Size Worth USD 180.89 Billion by 2027 | Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Stringent Safety Norms at Workplaces is Driving the Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Medical Supplies Market is forecasted to be worth USD 180.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is experiencing an increased demand owing to the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and a rise in the number of hospitals. Furthermore, an increasing trend of telemedicine and growing awareness for better healthcare is propelling the market's demand. However, the expanding prevalence of home care services is hindering the market's demand.

The surge in urbanization has transformed the lifestyle of the people, which, in turn, has fueled the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, thus, elevating the demand for the market product. Stringent regulations by the government and the decline in private health insurance are also hampering the growth of the market.

Download FREE Sample Brochure (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/380

Increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) are also driving the market. Apart from these diseases, the growing incidence of inflammatory and communal diseases, such as sexually transmitted diseases and pneumococcal disease, is augmenting the demand for the products. Another driving factor is the growing demand for medical supplies in retail stores. The benefits of retail pharmacies linked with easy access and local presence will enhance its preference among customers.

Key Highlights From The Report

The segment for disinfectant is growing due to the rise in the number of HAIs, and growth in contagious virus-related diseases. The awareness among the public and advancement in technology has led to an increase in the number of surgical operations.

Increasing demand for advanced wound healing in diabetic patients is expected to contribute to the segment's growth. Antimicrobial wound dressing, tissue care, pressure ulcer, and severe injury healing are some of the highly demanding injury care facilities in the present scenario.

Hospital's end users will hold the largest share due to the increasing number of cases registered and rising investment in the healthcare sector by the government of emerging nations.

North America accounted for the largest market share of the medical supplies market in 2019. The presence of a technologically advanced healthcare system and the presence of major medical device companies in the region are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

accounted for the largest market share of the medical supplies market in 2019. The presence of a technologically advanced healthcare system and the presence of major medical device companies in the region are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region. Key participants include Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson And Company, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Cardinal Health, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., 3M Company, Abbott, and Avanos Medical, Inc., among others.

Buy your Exclusive copy [Make Payment ]@https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/380

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Supplies Market on the type, application, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostic Supplies



Blood Collection Consumables





Other



Infusion & Injectable Supplies



Intubation & Ventilation Supplies



Disinfectants



Hand Disinfectants





Skin Disinfectants





Surface Disinfectants





Instrument Disinfectants



Personal Protective Equipment



Hand & Arm Protection Equipment





Eye & Face Protection Equipment





Protective Clothing





Foot & Leg Protection Equipment





Surgical Drapes





Other Protection Equipment



Sterilization Consumables



Wound Care Consumables



Advanced Wound Dressings





Surgical Wound Care





Traditional Wound Care



Dialysis Consumables



Hemodialysis Consumables





Peritoneal Dialysis Consumables



Radiology Consumables



Catheters



Cardiovascular Catheters





Intravenous Catheters





Urological Catheters





Specialty Catheters





Neurovascular Catheters





Sleep Apnea Consumables





Other Medical Supplies



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Urology



Wound Care



Radiology



Respiratory



Infection Control



Cardiology



IVD



Other Applications



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals



Clinics



Others

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Research Report@https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-supplies-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK





France





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



MEA



Saudi Arabia





UAE





Rest of MEA

Explore more reports offered by Emergen Research:

The global patient engagement solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from USD 11.77 billion in 2019 to USD 41.20 billion in 2027. The patient engagement solutions market is driven mainly by the growing use of electronic health records for patient-centered care and the adoption of mobile health apps.

The global regenerative medicine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from USD 3.05 billion in 2019 to USD 6.49 billion in 2027. A strong product pipeline and government and private investment to support research are expected to fuel growth in clinical trials.

The global next generation sequencing market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 10.9% from USD 9.67 Billion in 2019 to USD 23.59 Billion in 2027. The reduction of sequencing costs is projected to lead to a large number of clinical areas in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS).

The global RFID in healthcare market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 15.0% from USD 3.69 Billion in 2019 to USD 12.89 Billion in 2027. Certain factors, such as a growing operational cost savings necessity, the implementation of RFID in health care, and patient safety requirements, are driving the market.

The global Newborn Screening Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 10.3% in terms of value, from USD 1.03 billion in 2019 to reach USD 2.27 billion by 2027. Growing neonatal population base, increasing Newborn congenital disease events, favorable government initiatives & regulations, and developments in technology are expected to serve as critical drivers of the Newborn screening market.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-medical-supplies-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg