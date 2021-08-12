Entrust named as a 2021 Technology Leader in the IoT Identity & Access Management (IoT IAM) Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named Entrust as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global IoT Identity & Access Management (IoT IAM) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global IoT Identity & Access Management (IoT IAM) market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the major IoT IAM vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

The Internet of Things is having a profound impact on the IAM market, as IAM providers quickly evolve to accommodate the digital identity of connected devices. IAM vendors are constantly working on adding device-centric capabilities into their existing IAM solutions to address IoT-specific challenges, and are reorganizing their solution portfolios to offer unified IAM solutions, including integrated solutions for employee IAM, customer IAM, and IoT IAM solutions.

According to the research "SPARK Matrix: IoT Identity & Access Management (IoT IAM) Management, 2021", the majority of the IoT IAM solutions offer basic capabilities to centrally manage, deploy and secure vast variety of IoT devices in an IoT ecosystem. The solutions offer comprehensive capabilities including device registration and onboarding, identity lifecycle management, device lifecycle management, API management and security, device authentication and authorization, data sharing and encryption, centralized policy management, configuration management and updates, policy-based access management, relationship management (device-human-device), certificates and key management, and logging and event analytics.

However, the breadth and depth of functionalities may differ between different vendors offerings. Driven by the increasing competition and emergence of a variety of vendors with different technological strengths, IoT IAM vendors are increasingly looking at improving their product and market strategy and overall technology value proposition to remain competitive. The primary differentiators to evaluate IoT IAM solutions include IoT-specific Identity Management, IoT grade authentication, scalability and availability, data security and privacy, integrated IAM vs. device centric IAM, integration & interoperability, ecosystem strategy and vendor's expertise and domain knowledge.

The Entrust IoT Security offering provides a solution for identity issuance during device manufacturing, to identity management through embeddable agents, edge and cloud gateway services, as well as agent less protocol support for maximum interoperability between green and brownfield deployments. Leveraging their 25+ years of expertise in PKI and cryptographic technology, Entrust's IoT Security solution enables bulk and on-demand issuance of device identities for manufacturing scalability.

Entrust provides software and services to enable customers to control device identities throughout their lifecycle, including enrollment, renewal, suspension, and termination, with strong authentication and authorization management to secure devices, systems, and applications. Core capabilities include:

Whitelisting devices to facilitate managed digital identities.

High availability and quick recovery by incorporating K8s, CAGW and other technologies into the Entrust PKI stack.

Ease of use and high customer ownership using web-configured security profiles, UI & API driven log extraction, multi-factor & federated login, and turnkey installation using HSM setup.

According to Divya Baranawal, Research Director at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions "Entrust leverages decades of industry experience in authentication and identity management to offer industry leading IoT Security solution that offers robust identity provisioning and management of internet-enabled devices. Entrust provides capabilities for scalable enrolment and delivery of trusted identities, identity lifecycle management, authentication, policy-based authorization, and granular access control. The solution also offers wide enrolment protocol support, full crypto stack availability, easy integration with existing applications and enterprise-grade encryption technologies." Divya further adds "With overall strong performance across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, Entrust is positioned as the 2021 technology leader in the global IoT Identity & Access Management (IoT IAM) market".

"We are honored to be recognized for three consecutive years for our IoT Security Solutions," said Jon Ferguson, Director of Product Management for PKI and IoT at Entrust. "We understand the importance of protecting the increasingly larger attack vector that IoT devices and a distributed workforce brings. We strive to offer scalable solutions rooted in trust to meet the data security needs of today's organizations."

