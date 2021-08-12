Dentists' Provident Selects Sapiens to Leverage Market Trends and Accelerate Digital Transformation

Sapiens DigitalSuite will refresh Dentists' Provident digital customer and agent portals, and integrate with Sapiens CoreSuite

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that Dentists' Provident, a mutual organization and a leading provider of income protection insurance to dentists in the UK and Ireland, has decided to implement Sapiens DigitalSuite platform. The program will refresh Dentists' Provident's digital customer and agent portals and will accelerate its digital transformation. DigitalSuite provides a seamless integration to their underlying core policy administration platform.

A valued Sapiens client since 2016, Dentists' Provident turned to Sapiens for help with a third-party administration platform, after their legacy platform failed to meet their needs and required a costly upgrade. They deployed Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Pension as well as Sapiens CustomerConnect for Life & Pension to provide members and customers with an enhanced digital experience. Their latest upgrade will further accelerate their digital transformation and enable them to realize significant business benefits.

"Upgrading to the new Sapiens DigitalSuite technology enables us to have a more natural, streamlined compatibility with Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Pension. It provides us the platform to ensure that we best serve our members and provide the best user experience," said Matt Payne, Dentists' Provident's CIO. "Sapiens' digital capabilities and roadmap enable us to meet our business goals and ensure we are prepared for the future. Sapiens' innovative ecosystem provides us with the technology refresh to grow our business, enhance existing services and add new ones."

"We are delighted to further strengthen our collaboration with Dentists' Provident and to accelerate the organization's market position and online user experience for members and intermediaries," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens' president and CEO. "We are pleased to partner with Dentists' Provident on this endeavor that will enable them to achieve significant competitive advantage and leverage the strong proven capabilities of Sapiens, in integrating our core offerings with our new flexible digital enhancements, in a cost efficient manner."

Sapiens DigitalSuite is a flexible, component-based platform that allows insurers to simply achieve their goals and tailor their digital solutions to their needs, no matter where they are in their digital transformation process.

About Dentists' Provident

Dentists' Provident is a leading provider of income protection insurance for dental professionals. Since 1908 our sole objective has been helping our members and planholders achieve financial security during periods of illness or injury.. For more information: www.dentistsprovident.co.uk.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. Sapiens offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to more than 600 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core systems, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com.

