- (PLX AI) - Zurich Insurance shares gained more than 4% after the company beat earnings expectations and Bank of America reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • The results demonstrate the pricing environment remains attractive and the company is growing, Bank of America said
- • Margin expansion continues to come through strongly, which should address investor concerns around pricing sustainability and claims inflation: BofA
- • BofA has a price target of CHF 425 for Zurich Insurance
