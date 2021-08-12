- (PLX AI) - Asetek shares fell 10% after the company missed earnings expectations and cut its full-year guidance.
- • Asetek operating income outlook was revised to the range of $8 to $12 million (previously $11-$16 million), compared with $10.9 million in 2020
- • The headwinds from a weakening USD/RMB and cost inflation have been larger than expected, SEB said
- • Opex was also higher than expected, driven by higher SG&A costs and a ramp-up in investment in the new business, leading to a big miss on Q2 EBIT
- • Gross margin was 42% for the second quarter, down from a record level 51% in the each of the same periods of 2020
- • The decline reflects a change in the mix of product shipments, increases in certain component costs due to the ongoing global component shortage, and a weaker U.S. dollar, according to Asetek
