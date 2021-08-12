- (PLX AI) - Telekom Austria A1 Telekom Austria Group acquires 5G spectrum in Croatia.
- • The spectrum auction in Croatia for the bands 700 MHz, 3.6 GHz and 26 GHz has been completed
- • A1 Hrvatska has acquired spectrum of: 2x10 MHz in the 700 MHz band, 1x100 MHz in the 3.6 GHz band and 1x200 MHz in the 26 GHz band with a validity of 15 years for a total of EUR 14.1 million
- • The auction was held in SMRA (Simultaneous Multi-Round Auction) format
TELEKOM AUSTRIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de