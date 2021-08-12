Europe Garage Doors Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 2.87 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Europe garage doors market report.

The Europe garage doors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.68% during the period 2020-2026. Market share values are available in terms of revenue and volume in this report for the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

In the Europe garage doors market the shipments are expected to reach 3.37 million units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.12%. The Europe garage doors market would realize an absolute growth of 24.13% in terms of revenue in the period between 2020-2026. Sectional garage doors segment accounted for majority share of the Europe market in 2020 and is expected to grow with an 4.14% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue. In terms of material, metal segment dominates the Europe garage doors market in 2020 and is expected to add over USD 0.28 billion revenue during the forecast period. By operation, manual segment dominated the Europe garage doors market with a share of 65.42% in 2020 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.36% during 2020-2026. Residential garage doors segment accounted for majority share of the Europe market in 2020 and is expected to grow with an 3.89% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue. The UK is largest market under the Europe garage doors market with an expected incremental revenue of USD 0.14 billion with an absolute growth of 27.67% between 2020-2026. Germany is the second largest market for Europe garage doors and is expected to add over USD 0.12 billion revenue during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by product type, material, operation, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 4 key vendors and 21 other vendors

Europe Garage Doors Market - Segmentation

The demand for sectional doors is rapidly increasing as one of the most prevalent choices among consumers and will continue to grow during the forecast period. In terms of design options, sectional doors have more room for personalization, as it has a wide range of design differences, whereas roller doors have limited design.

The end-user segment is dominated by residential buildings, with a market share of 61.24% in 2020. For energy conservation, there are opportunities for vendors to incorporate integrated photovoltaic functionalities in their offerings to cater to the section of environmentally conscious consumers.

Manual garage doors for residential and commercial setups accounted for around 65.42% of the share by operations in 2020. This is due to their widespread adoption in residential and other high-traffic areas. Even though automatic doors require electricity to operate, they can help businesses conserve energy as they cannot be left open unintentionally. The resulting temperature rise can overwork the cooling system.

Europe Garage Doors Market by Product Type

Sectional

Roller

Up and Over

Side Hinged

Side Sliding

Europe Garage Doors Market by Material

Metal

Wood

Fiberglass

Others

Europe Garage Doors Market by Operation

Manual

Automatic

Europe Garage Doors Market by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Europe Garage Doors Market - Dynamics

One of the most common criteria considered while designing a new building or doing a restoration is the building envelope, which consists of the roof and exterior elements, including doors, façades, and exterior walls. The design of the building envelope plays an important role in maintaining a structurally sound, climate-appropriate, and aesthetically pleasing look of the building. With the use of loose building envelopes, glass walls, and façades, the incorporation of modular and designer doors is gaining traction throughout Europe. The building envelope can be used for several types of integrated door installations using uPVC, wood, or metal frames as part of the building fabric. This way, the door appears to be integrated with the walls and designated locations designed in the building architecture. One of the most diversely used energy conservation materials in buildings is glass. Glass panels developed with varied refractive indexes allow doors to be used to refrain harmful UV and IR rays from entering the building while allowing the light to pass through.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Improvement in Operation & Functionalities of Garage Doors

Investments in Research & Development

Post-COVID Recovery of European Tourism Industry

Rising Housing Investments

Europe Garage Doors Market - Geography

The UK, with a share of 22.15% in 2020, is the largest market in the European region for the installation of garage doors in new constructions as well as renovation activities. The growth in the construction of new buildings and rising renovation activities will bode well for the overall garage doors in the UK. Thus, the increasing demand for new and innovative garage doors, particularly with higher thermal efficiency, is expected to drive revenue for vendors. Moreover, the demand for garage doors made of wood is expected to grow in the country as compared to the previous years, whereas metal will lead the market as the most preferred material for garage doors. The continuous ambiguity regarding Brexit has deterred some private investments in the construction sector, and the impact can be higher for residential projects. As the country moved into 2019, both residential and non-residential sectors presented signs of a decline in the number of new projects starting in the winter.

Europe Garage Doors Market by Geography

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Nordic



Benelux



Russia



Poland

Major Vendors

Garador

Hormann

Novoferm

Teckentrup

Other Prominent Vendors

Alluguard

Assa Abloy

Alulux

Birkdale

Came

Cedar Door

Erreca

Gliderol

Jeld-Wen

Kruzik

Nassau Door

Nice

Rundum Meir

Ryterna

Silvelox

SWS

VKR holdings

Woodrite Doors

Alutech

Raynor

Doorhan

