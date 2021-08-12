Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.08.2021
Gamechanger-News: Big, Big Deal!? “Im Gespräch mit Industriegiganten”
WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 
12.08.2021
Unibet is An Official Sportsbook Partner of NFL Pittsburgh Steelers

VALLETTA, Malta, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unibet will add a second National Football League Partner ahead of the upcoming football season. The partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers will enhance the Steelers' fan experience both at home and in the stadium.

Ahead of the upcoming football season, Kindred Group's sportsbook brand Unibet announces a partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The partnership, which is Unibet's second National Football League Partner, will include robust digital collaboration across social media channels, sweepstakes for fans to enter, and more. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Unibet will also collaborate to support the local community.

"We are excited to partner up with one of the most beloved professional sports franchises. With a great history and bright future ahead, the Steelers have incredibly passionate and engaged fans. This is an exciting step in Western Pennsylvania for us. With this partnership we will continue to grow our share of voice in Pennsylvania, strengthen our connection to local fans and support future launches in neighbouring States", says Manuel Stan SVP, US Kindred Group.

Ryan Huzjak, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Steelers says, "We are excited to welcome Unibet to the Steelers family. This partnership will provide brand new opportunities for Steelers Nation, both on gamedays at Heinz Field and throughout the season. We are looking forward to bringing these enhancements to our fans."

To increase the engagement among the Steelers fanbase on gamedays, there will be an opportunity to engage with Steelers Legends at the new Unibet Tailgate zone outside the stadium. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Unibet will also work together to bring a unique, Steelers themed, casino game to the consumers. The game will be available exclusively at Unibet PA casino app later this year.

CONTACT:

For more information

Manuel Stan, SVP US, Kindred Group
manuel.stan@kindredgroup.com
Maria Angell-Dupont, External Communications Manager
+46 721-651517
press@kindredgroup.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
