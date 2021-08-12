Sameday Insurance Services, Inc: Sameday Insurance Scans Dozens Of Insurance Programs To Find The Low-Cost Insurance While Providing Superb Service

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Sameday Insurance Services, Inc is a property and casualty insurance agency established in 2006 in Southern California. Over the past 15 years, Sameday Insurance has grown from a small book made up of 100,000 in premiums to well over 20,000,000. A great part of this is due to fundamental practices of quality control and customer service, as Sameday Insurance was founded based on ethics, customer service, and the belief that the customer is the life source of the business. Excellent customer service is at the heart of Sameday Insurance and is what has propelled the business toward success.

At Sameday Insurance, it is of great importance to provide exceptional care to not only their existing clients, but also potential customers. Their insurance services cater to all types of clients. This includes young drivers or those with unfortunate issues with the law, such as moving violations and accidents, that automatically increase insurance prices tremendously. In this type of situation, it can be difficult for individuals to find low-cost insurance; however, Sameday Insurance provides many programs that specialize on drivers with stains in the driving records, without the crazy prices that one would expect. At the same time, Sameday Insurance also specializes in what is referred to as a preferred driver, and provides programs that can help these types of drivers save hundreds of dollars in insurance.

"Unlike our competition we don't just see our customers as just a number and we don't treat our team members like "workers." We see ourselves as a family that provides support, tools, resources and a positive working environment. Which is a reflection of our commitment to our customer service and personal growth," shares Sameday Insurance Founder.

The goal at Sameday Insurance is to continue to thrive, grow, and expand in order to reach a larger client base. This year, the business will continue to grow as they build off their call center, which services many states nationally. This will allow the business to increase their revenue further in order to keep growing their business and providing the best service to their customers. As always, they will continue to place service as their number one priority, making sure customers are satisfied.

Learn more about the services provided by Sameday Insurance by visiting their website or checking out their Instagram page .

CONTACT:

Sameday Insurance Services, Inc

Toll Free: 888-750-9775

Customer Service: 866-603-9905

SOURCE: Sameday Insurance Services, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/659494/Sameday-Insurance-Scans-Dozens-Of-Insurance-Programs-To-Find-The-Low-Cost-Insurance-While-Providing-Superb-Service