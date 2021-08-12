Aug 18, 2021 Event to Feature a Cricket Franchise, Cricket Governing Body, Global Sports Network, Global Sports Agency, and a Global Sports Security Provider

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Christopher Rae, Senior Vice President, is scheduled to participate in the SportsPro Insider Series webinar event taking place Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Titled, "OTT Broadcast A new Age of Sports," the one-day online event includes insightful panel discussions with some of the foremost experts in the business of sports. At 3 p.m. BST (7 a.m. PDT) Rae is slated to take part in the "Developing Integrated OTT Commercial Strategies" panel alongside the following four participants:

Dan Cohen Senior Vice President, Octagon (moderator)

Richard Calacci Chief Revenue Officer, Overtime

Rob Calder Commercial Director, The Hundred

Mike Morris Digital Commercial Strategist, Media Rights, Cricket Australia

The event aims to help guide attendees as they create tailored experiences for a new era of sport broadcast. With OTT beginning to deliver personalized, responsive viewer experiences, the SportsPro Insider Series serves as a convenient venue to discuss how rights holders, OTT services and content aggregators can deliver engaging value to various types of fans. Registration is free.

Verimatrix's content and application security solutions for the sport industry help excite fans with a seamless experience on any screen or platform while also providing the proven scalability that large live event broadcasts require. Verimatrix protects sports apps, streamlines authentication processes, as well as detects and deters piracy to preserve valuable revenue streams.

