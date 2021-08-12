ViewSonic Kickoffs the ColorPro Award 2021 Global Photography Contest by Announcing This Year's Theme, "New Adventure"

BREA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic[i], a leading global provider of visual solutions, invited five creative industry leaders, Monogram Creative Console, Shoot The Frame, Capture One, Getty Images, and iStock to jointly hold the annual ColorPro Award 2021 Global Photography Contest. From 14 August to 15 September 2021, everyone is welcome to submit photos based on the theme for this year, "New Adventure". Prizes include ViewSonic ColorPro VP2776 professional monitors, cash prizes, and a package of photography tools.

"The theme of last year's contest, 'Kindness', brought hope to people during the pandemic. This year, the future remains uncertain, we hope to remind people that venturing into the unknown can lead to new adventures," said Oscar Lin, Head of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "We are glad to once again host this global contest with our partners to form a community for all creators to exchange artistic ideas, and provide a platform for creators to showcase their aspects of what 'New Adventure' means to them."

The ColorPro Award not only seeks to encourage people to express themselves through art but engaging with other creators can demonstrate how artwork can make a difference to the world. To further assist creators in evolving their creative process, prizes made available by ViewSonic and its partners for exceptional submissions include ViewSonic ColorPro VP2776 professional monitors, cash prizes, and professional photography tools. The tools comprise of Monogram Creative Consoles and Capture One Licenses, which improve the efficiency of artwork editing and Shoot The Frame Premium Memberships, allowing photographers to submit imagery into their monthly photo awards.

ViewSonic also invited three renowned professional photographers to share inspiring photographs of this year's theme, "New Adventure". Dan Rubin's photo shows a narrow pathway on a ridge leading into a misty mountain, expressing anticipation and discoveries. In Luke Stackpoole's photo, a girl, embodying the spirit of adventure, walks toward the sea on a beach in Sochi, Russia. And Paola M Franqui's photo captures a woman who goes horse riding early on a quiet and misty morning in Bend, Oregon, embarking on a voyage of gratitude.

All submitted photographs will be evaluated based on three main criteria: (1) Overall impression conveyed, and emotion delivered; (2) Originality, creativity, and storytelling; (3) Technical aspects, such as lighting, exposure, color, tone, and execution.

Visit the campaign webpage for more details by clicking here.

Contest Details

Open to submission: 14 August 2021 , to 15 September 2021

, to How to participate: Submit your photo with the theme of "New Adventure" to the event site.

Prizes:

First Prize

Cash USD3,000



ColorPro VP2776 Monitor



Monogram Master Console



Shoot The Frame Premium Membership



Capture One perpetual license

Second Prize

Cash USD1,000 ColorPro VP2776 Monitor Monogram Studio Console Shoot The Frame Premium Membership Capture One perpetual license

Third Prize

Cash USD500



ColorPro VP2776 Monitor



Monogram Studio Console



Shoot The Frame Premium Membership



Capture One perpetual license

Special Prize for top 200

Tickets to join a photography training webinar curated by Getty Images and iStock

Special Prize for all

Free trial of Capture One



Shoot The Frame 50% discount on premium membership for 12 months

[i] The Contest is hosted and sponsored by ViewSonic International Corp., located in New Taipei City, Taiwan. ViewSonic International Corp. is a subsidiary of ViewSonic Corp. located in California, USA.

About Monogram Creative Console

Monogram is built on the foundation of inspiring creativity and productivity by designing tools that adapt to fit any creative. First launched in 2013, Monogram's first generation product received outstanding reviews by thousands of photographers and video editors in over 150 countries. Its award-winning design was also used in the making of The Madalorian and on stage at Madison Square Garden. Monogram's newest hardware, Creative Console, launched in November 2020 and significantly refines these foundations based on user feedback and new technology. Funded by prominent venture capital firms SOSV, Extreme Venture Partners and MaRS IAF. Monogram is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada. Learn more at Monogramcc.com/about

About Shoot The Frame

Shoot The Frame, launched in 2012, are a suite of monthly photography awards. Join professional and amateur photographers from around the globe and enter your best portrait, landscape and wildlife photos for a chance to win fantastic prizes and international exposure. https://shoottheframe.com/

About Capture One

Capture One delivers award winning photo software to empower image creators everywhere. With powerful editing and workflow tools, Capture One makes photo editing more seamless and precise than ever. With unmatched color handling and reliable tethered support for all major camera brands, it's preferred by pro photographers and studios worldwide.

About Getty Images

Getty Images is the most trusted and esteemed source of visual content in the world, with over 415 million assets available through its industry-leading site www.gettyimages.com which serves creative, business and media customers in almost 200 countries and is the first place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful content from the world's best photographers and videographers.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1593597/2021_ColorPro_Award_Teaser__PR.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587181/Logo.jpg