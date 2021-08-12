SAFERmoon is ready to (literally) launch you into space

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / The cryptocurrency sector is on fire. As Bitcoin breaks $46K and Ethereum pushes past $3,000, interest in the industry has never been higher. While there are a multitude of opportunities for those willing to dabble in the altcoin market, one project in particular is making progress that may be able to provide some rocket fuel for the journey.

From the folks at SAFERmoon - the project that aims to make the crypto world safer by ridding it of the dreaded 'rug pull' - comes an exciting development update and an end-of-summer spectacular that is sure to get even the most bearish of crypto bears to pay attention. How are they planning to pull this off? By rolling out a bevy of rewards for staking the SAFERmoon token.

SAFERmoon launched what they call SAFERsummer on August 10th. This is a giveaway for holders staking SAFERmoon token which has some amazing prizes never before seen in the crypto world - you just need to head to the SAFERsummer page to see what they are! Participating is easy: simply visit the Safermoon Giveaway Landing Page, where you will be directed to stake some SAFERmoon tokens. The official entry requirement tweet here has more details.

To help make this event happen, the team has begun integrating Chainlink's VRF (Verifiable Random Function) technology, providing verifiable randomness. Chainlink has far-reaching partnerships with companies like Google and other household-name tech giants. This provides the much-needed legitimacy for such a large giveaway. Each winner will be selected by the provably random system and permanently encoded on the blockchain for all to see. Not only will this help in the immediate future, but using this new technology helps pave the way for future SAFERmoon improvements.

In addition to the Chainlink utilization, the development team has created a new staking system specifically for the SAFERmoon token. Combined with their new launchpad system, this creates a level playing field that allows developers of any experience level to launch a rug-free token with 'drag-and-drop' simplicity. For comparison, this functionality is like Squarespace but for cryptocurrency programming.

SAFERmoon is not just another token with big promises, hopes, and dreams. It's delivering real solutions for some of the long-standing problems in the cryptocurrency space. Helping users safely navigate an ecosystem where nobody has to fear a 'rug-pull' is clearly separating SAFERmoon from the pack.

USEFUL LINKS:

Website: https://SaferMoon.net

Twitter: https://twitter.com/safermoonreal

Telegram: https://t.me/safermoonofficial

Medium: https://safermoon.medium.com

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBdSQG8muJj5L9aX6cmHicg

For inquiries, contact Teresa McFerson at 646-844-1295 or safermoonproject@protonmail.com

SOURCE: SAFERmoon

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/659450/SAFERmoon-is-ready-to-literally-launch-you-into-space