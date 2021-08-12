AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of Enel Insurance N.V. (EINV) (Netherlands), a captive of Enel S.p.A. (Enel), a multinational electric utility company based in Italy.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) have been placed under review with developing implications due to the uncertainty related to potential changes in the coverage the captive provides ENEL, starting in 2022. The gross and net line sizes offered by EINV are expected to significantly increase by amounts still to be determined following a EUR 250 million capital injection the company received from its parent in June 2021. The increases in gross and net line sizes provided by EINV has the potential to significantly impact the captive's risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), on a standard and catastrophe-stress basis.

The ratings are expected to remain under review until EINV finalises the changes to the coverage it provides to Enel, and AM Best can fully assess the impact this has on the captive's credit fundamentals.

