-Earnings: -$3.19 million in Q2 vs. -$12.68 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.04 in Q2 vs. -$0.33 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PolarityTE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$5.10 million or -$0.06 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.10 per share -Revenue: $2.54 million in Q2 vs. $2.27 million in the same period last year.



