

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Walt Disney Co (DIS):



-Earnings: $0.92 billion in Q3 vs. -$4.72 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.50 in Q3 vs. -$2.61 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.69 billion or $0.80 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.56 per share -Revenue: $17.02 billion in Q3 vs. $11.78 billion in the same period last year.



