

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp (SXI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $13.95 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $1.84 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $17.06 million or $1.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.6% to $176.44 million from $139.39 million last year.



Standex International Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $17.06 Mln. vs. $8.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.40 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $176.44 Mln vs. $139.39 Mln last year.



