Taiga Mining Company, Inc. Files Early Warning Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Taiga Mining Company, Inc. ("Taiga") announced today that it has filed an early warning report dated August 12, 2021 (the "Early Warning Report") with respect its ownership of common shares ("Common Shares") of Graphite One Inc. ("Graphite").

On August 12, 2021, Taiga acquired 2,501,581 Common Shares of Graphite and 2,501,581 share purchase warrants at a price of $1.00 per Common Share through a private transaction and on May 12, 2021 Taiga acquired 2,261,904 Common Shares through the exercise of outstanding share purchase warrants for an exercise price between $1.00 and $1.20 per Common Share (collectively, the "Transactions"). Taiga's early warning report dated April 22, 2019 reported that Taiga had beneficial ownership and control of 13,831,420 Common Shares of Graphite representing approximately 34.4% of Graphite's issued and outstanding Common Shares as of such date and had beneficial ownership and control of 12,501,420 common share purchase warrants which, if exercised, would result in the Taiga having beneficial ownership and control over an aggregate of 26,432,840 Common Shares representing approximately 46.2% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis as of such date (assuming no other Common Shares were issued and no other convertible securities were converted by Graphite).

Following the completion of the Transactions, Taiga now has beneficial ownership and control of an aggregate of 18,594,906 Common Shares of Graphite, or approximately 22.6% of Graphite's issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the date hereof, representing an decrease of approximately 11.80% since the date of Taiga's last early warning report.

In addition, Taiga holds 6,509,232 Common Share purchase warrants as of the date hereof, and which, if exercised, would result in Taiga having beneficial ownership and control over an aggregate of 25,104,138 Common Shares representing approximately 28.27% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis a decrease of approximately 17.93% since the date of the Taiga's last early warning report (assuming no other Common Shares were issued and no other convertible securities were converted by Graphite).

The Common Shares of Graphite acquired by Taiga are held for investment purposes. Taiga will review its investment in Graphite's Common Shares on a continuing basis and such holdings may be increased or decreased in the future. Taiga may in the future acquire or dispose of Common Shares of Graphite, through the open market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions dictate.

Taiga is a private company formed under the laws of the state of Alaska, the principal business of which is mining.

For Further Information, and to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact:

Jerome Birch

President

(907) 349-4644

1029 West 3rd Ave., Suite 600

Anchorage, AK 99501 USA

SOURCE: Taiga Mining

