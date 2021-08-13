(PLX AI) - Kontiki Capital Management (HK) now holds a short position at 548819 shares issued by ISS, below 0.5%, down from 0.58% previously.
|19,595
|19,845
|12.08.
|19,655
|19,845
|12.08.
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|06:10
|ISS Short Position Reduced By Kontiki Capital Management (HK)
|Mi
|ISS Falls 8% Despite Improving Earnings as Margin Guidance Remains Unchanged
|(PLX AI) - ISS shares fell more than 8% despite first-half earnings that beat analyst expectations.• ISS half year organic growth -0.2% was better than estimate -0.4%, with revenue DKK 34,404 million...
|Mi
|ISS Organic Growth Slightly Better Than Expected in First Half
|(PLX AI) - ISS half year organic growth -0.2% vs. estimate -0.4%• ISS Free cash flow is now expected to be above DKK 1.0 billion for the year• half year revenue DKK 34,404 million vs. estimate DKK 34...
|Di
|ISS A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement
|Mo
|PREVIEW: ISS Organic Growth Beat Could Boost Shares, Analysts Say
|(PLX AI) - ISS may exceed organic growth expectations when it reports first-half earnings this week, which would boost the company's shares, analysts said. • Consensus is for organic decline of 0.4%•...
|ISS A/S
|19,980
|-5,13 %