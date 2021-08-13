- (PLX AI) - Meyer Burger says bottlenecks impacted the speed of the solar module production ramp-up.
- • Meyer Burger says has secured the supply chain for all required input materials for cell and module production
- • Bottlenecks in the supply chains for standard components required for the commissioning of certain production machines made completion of the ramp-up delayed by a few weeks
- • Meyer Burger says to arrange appropriate solutions for the delivery of ordered modules with affected customers
- • Keeps guidance unchanged
MEYER BURGER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de