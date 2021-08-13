- (PLX AI) - Knorr-Bremse half year EPS EUR 2.07.
- • half year revenue EUR 3,420 million
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 6,500-6,900 million
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 13-14.5%
- • Outlook FY EBITDA margin 17.5-19%
- • half year orders EUR 3,600 million
- • half year EBIT EUR 495.5 million
- • Says assume it will be possible to largely compensate for negative effects of the CVS division resulting from current supply bottlenecks for supplier products in the course of 2021, but we are continuously monitoring the situation
