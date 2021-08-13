- (PLX AI) - Encavis half year revenue EUR 162.2 million vs. estimate EUR 156 million.
- • half year EBITDA EUR 122.3 million vs. estimate EUR 117 million
- • half year EBIT EUR 68.7 million vs. estimate EUR 64 million
- • Says weather conditions in the first half of the year were weaker than in the same period of the previous year (-13% in electricity production of the previous year's portfolio), but still at plan level
- • Board expects a stronger increase in revenue to more than EUR 320 million (+9%) for the current fiscal year 2021
- • Operating earnings (EBITDA) of more than 240 million euros (+7%) and operating EBIT of more than 138 million euros (+4%) are planned
