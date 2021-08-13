- (PLX AI) - GEA Group Q2 order intake rose by 25.1 percent to EUR 1,294 million.
- • On an organic basis, the improvement was 30.2 percent
- • Growth was driven both by all divisions and by all regions.
- • GEA's revenue, at EUR 1,156 million in the second quarter of 2021, was down 0.8 percent on the prior-year figure (EUR 1,165 million) due to exchange rate effects and divestments. In organic terms, however, revenue grew 3.4 percent.
- • The share of service revenue increased by a further 1.1 percentage points in the quarter under review and now accounts for 33.8 percent of total revenue (previous year: 32.7 percent)
