

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK) reported that its second-quarter EBIT rose to 243.8 million euros from 173.5 million euros in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 1.02 euros up from 0.64 euros in the prior year.



Quarterly revenues grew to 1.73 billion euros from 1.43 billion euros last year.



The company said it was able to repay credit facilities from the Covid-19 action program in full with around 500 million euros and report a very strong balance sheet as of the end of the quarter.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2021, Knorr-Bremse still expects revenues of 6.50 billion euros to 6.90 billion euros, an operating EBITDA margin of 17.5% to 19.0%, and an operating EBIT margin of 13.0% to 14.5%.



