- • Zooplus gets EUR 390 per share offer from Zorro Bidco
- • Bidder and the Company entered into an investment agreement which contains the principal terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer, as well as the mutual intentions and understandings relating thereto
- • The consummation of the Takeover Offer will be subject to certain conditions, which will include reaching a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share of zooplus Shares, granting of merger control and foreign investment clearances and other customary conditions
