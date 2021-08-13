Fidelity European Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, August 12
Fidelity European Trust PLC
Non-Executive Director Declaration
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company announces that Marion Sears has been appointed as a non-executive director of Keywords Studios plc with effect from 13 August 2021.
13 August 2021
