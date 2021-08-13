- (PLX AI) - Kamux Q2 revenue EUR 228.8 million vs. estimate EUR 199 million.
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.04
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Kamux Q2 EBIT EUR 2.8 Million vs. Estimate EUR 5.8 Million
|08:06
|Kamux saw very strong growth, revenue +52.0% - Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) at previous year's level
|06.08.
|Invitation to a press conference: Kamux Corporation's Half-Year Report for January--June 2021
|- Kamux Corporation Investor News August 6, 2021 at 9:00 (EEST)
HELSINKI, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation will publish its Half-Year Report for January-June on August...
|06.08.
|Invitation to a press conference: Kamux Corporation's Half-Year Report for January-June 2021
|22.07.
|Kamux's German subsidiary has decided to initiate legal proceedings against local procurement partner
|HELSINKI, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux's German subsidiary, Kamux Auto GmbH has decided to initiate legal proceedings against local procurement partner. The operator in question has...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|KAMUX OYJ
|17,410
|-1,42 %