Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - Hawkmoon Resources (CSE: HM) (FSE: 966) has completed 3,300 metres of drilling at its Wilson Gold Project in Quebec. The Wilson Gold Project is situated 150 kilometres northeast of Val-d'Or and approximately 25 kilometres southwest of the company's Romeo gold property. Both properties are located within the mineral-rich Abitibi greenstone belt, an established gold mining district which produced over 100 mines, and 170 million ounces of gold since 1901.

The company has drilled, logged and sampled the first fourteen holes, seven of which have been submitted to ALS Labs in Val d'Or for fire assay. Further, holes fifteen to eighteen have been logged on site and will be sent to Val d'Or to be cut and sampled with assays expected to start coming in after the Labour Day, depending on the turn around time at the lab.

Hawkmoon is currently drilling hole HMW 21-19 and anticipates drilling a total of twenty-eight holes at the Wilson Property. In addition, the company is currently drilling between the Toussaint and Midrim gold showings and is set to complete the drill program at the Midrim by the end of August.

To date, all drill holes have intersected Toussaint style mineralization, which is characterized by a beige to pale grey coloured volcanic tuff which has been foliated, sheared and strongly altered by silica and sericite. Mineralization is present primarily as sulphide minerals and is most pronounced in a series of roughly parallel quartz veins and veinlets parallel to the foliation.

In June, the company signed an option to acquire a 100% in the Lava gold property, located 105 kilometres southwest of Val-d'Or. The 2,061-hectare Lava Gold property is 15 kilometres east of the village of Belleterre, in the Belleterre Gold Camp, which is undergoing a revival due to Vior Inc. consolidating much of the Camp including the past-producing Belleterre Mine.

With year-round access to all properties and proximity to infrastructure, a qualified workforce and assay labs, Hawkmoon can easily work on all properties at the same time, thereby decreasing logistics and costs.

The shares, which were listed on the CSE in April, are currently trading at $0.09. For more information, please visit the company's website www.HawkmoonResources.com, contact Branden Haynes, President and CEO, at 604-817-1595 or by email at branden@HawkmoonResources.com.

