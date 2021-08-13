BELLWAY PLC - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, August 13
BELLWAY p.l.c. (the "Company")
Director Declaration
In accordance with LR 9.6.14 the Company wishes to announce a change to the other appointments of Jill Caseberry, a non-executive director of the Company.
Jill is also a non-executive director of Bakkavor Group plc and was appointed as designated workforce engagement Non-executive Director and a member of the Nomination Committee with effect from 13 August 2021.
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717
