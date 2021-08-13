Anzeige
Freitag, 13.08.2021
Breaking News! Rritual auf FOX Business! Rallye vorprogrammiert?
WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 
Berlin
13.08.21
08:05 Uhr
39,200 Euro
-0,600
-1,51 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
13.08.2021 | 09:46
59 Leser
BELLWAY PLC - Director Declaration

BELLWAY PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 13

BELLWAY p.l.c. (the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 the Company wishes to announce a change to the other appointments of Jill Caseberry, a non-executive director of the Company.

Jill is also a non-executive director of Bakkavor Group plc and was appointed as designated workforce engagement Non-executive Director and a member of the Nomination Committee with effect from 13 August 2021.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717

© 2021 PR Newswire
