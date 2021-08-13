BELLWAY PLC - Director Declaration

BELLWAY p.l.c. (the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 the Company wishes to announce a change to the other appointments of Jill Caseberry, a non-executive director of the Company.

Jill is also a non-executive director of Bakkavor Group plc and was appointed as designated workforce engagement Non-executive Director and a member of the Nomination Committee with effect from 13 August 2021.

