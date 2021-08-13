DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (TPHG) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP DEALING DATE: 12/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 72.4949 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27933 CODE: TPHG ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG Sequence No.: 119907 EQS News ID: 1226305 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 13, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)