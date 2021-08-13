DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 12/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.9308 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5552309 CODE: AEMD ------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD Sequence No.: 119934 EQS News ID: 1226332 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 13, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)