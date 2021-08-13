DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B (CI2U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B DEALING DATE: 12/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 796.6102 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 127282 CODE: CI2U ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043169 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2U Sequence No.: 119917 EQS News ID: 1226315 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226315&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)