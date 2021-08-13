DJ AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP (FTSE) AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP DEALING DATE: 12/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 662.7465 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 184547 CODE: FTSE ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE Sequence No.: 119899 EQS News ID: 1226297 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226297&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)