

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in July, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Producer and import prices rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in July.



The producer price index increased 2.1 percent annually in July and import prices accelerated 5.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.5 percent in July.



Prices for metal products, basic metals and semi-finished metal products, and petroleum products were higher in July, the agency said.



Domestic sale prices grew 2.5 percent yearly in July and rose 0.6 percent from a month ago.



