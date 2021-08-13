Two SPIC Subsidiaries Participate in Turkey - China 50th Anniversary Culture and Business Development Forum and Exhibition

ISTANBUL, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Turkey-China Culture and Business Development Forum on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the Exhibition were held at the Congresium Ankara between August 5 and 7, 2021. Two State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC)'s subsidiaries, namely EMBA Electricity Production Inc., (hereinafter referred to as "EMBA") and CPI Power Engineering Co., Ltd. Turkey Branch (hereinafter referred to as "CPIPEC (Turkey)") participated in the exhibition at the invitation of the organizers.

During the exhibition, EMBA mainly showcased its progress in the construction of the Hunutlu Power Plant Project; CPIPEC (Turkey) displayed its business capabilities and achievements in renewable and sustainable energy, integrated smart energy, offshore wind power and nuclear power. Both companies provided a window for Turkish government agencies, business counterparts, as well as potential local partners to better understand their operations in Turkey.

Since their founding, based on the common philosophy that embraces extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, the two companies have been committed to collaborating with their owners and other Chinese firms to explore markets and implement projects in Turkey by fully leveraging their respective competences in business management and technologies, while boosting local employment.

August 4, 2021 marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and China. Co-organized by the General Chamber of Commerce of Chinese Enterprises in Turkey (hereinafter referred to as the "ÇINSIAD)") and the Turkey-China Business Development and Support Association as part of the celebrations, the forum and exhibition were the first two major economic and trade events taken place in Turkey since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition took the form of offline booth and simultaneous online display, and attracted over 100 Chinese member firms of the Chamber and over 200 local Turkish firms operating in infrastructure, communications, transportation, energy, electronics and services sectors.