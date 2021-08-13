A new study from Stanford University and Cornell University shows that blue hydrogen can produce more greenhouse emissions than heat produced by coal and gas. The modeling classifies blue hydrogen emissions as carbon dioxide and unburned fugitive methane, as well as lifecycle emissions linked to the mining, transport, storage, and use of methane.Proponents of blue hydrogen produced with fossil fuels and carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS) technologies often present it as a cleaner alternative to hydrogen produced with the steam methane reforming (SMR) process, or so-called "gray hydrogen," ...

