

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 13.08.2021 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG CUTS STOCK SPIRITS TO 'HOLD' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 377 (326) PENCE - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES MONDI PLC PRICE TARGET TO 2300 (1750) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN RAISES DELIVEROO PRICE TARGET TO 393 (337) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN RAISES HALMA PRICE TARGET TO 2400 (2100) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - RBC RAISES RPS GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 130 (110) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - UBS CUTS CENTRICA PRICE TARGET TO 57 (60) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS CUTS DIRECT LINE PRICE TARGET TO 283 (289) PENCE - 'SELL'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

