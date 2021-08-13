Solar's share in the installed 100 GW renewable energy capacity stands at around 44%, and wind at 40% as per the data available from India's Central Electricity Authority.From pv magazine India India has reached 100 GW of installed renewable energy (RE) capacity, excluding large hydro. Globally, the nation ranks fourth in terms of installed RE capacity, fifth in solar, and fourth in wind, according to a release by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The installed RE capacity mix includes solar, wind, small hydro projects (= 25 MW), biomass, and urban and industrial waste power. If large ...

