Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 13
|Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 12 August 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 12 August 2021 888.90 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 876.31 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
13 August 2021
